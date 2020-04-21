DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,028 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

