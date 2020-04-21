Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.