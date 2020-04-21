DNB Asset Management AS Buys 26,172 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,930,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,242,800. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

