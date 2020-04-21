DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 110,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

