DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.