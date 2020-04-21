DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.58 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.