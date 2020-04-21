DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.73 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

