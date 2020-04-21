DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.89 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CNP stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.