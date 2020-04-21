DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

VFC opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

