DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $187.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

