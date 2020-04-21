DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,426 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

