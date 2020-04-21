DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Synopsys by 21.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 29.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.