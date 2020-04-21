Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $508,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

