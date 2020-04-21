Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $283,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

UNH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

