Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,557.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

