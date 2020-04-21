Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

