Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

