Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

