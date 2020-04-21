Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $40.94 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

