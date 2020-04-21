Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.