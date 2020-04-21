Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,529 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.