Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

