Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

UNP stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

