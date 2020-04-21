Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 213 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.48 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

