Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

SBUX stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

