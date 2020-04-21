Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 121,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

