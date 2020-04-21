Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 325 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.27.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

