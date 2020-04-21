Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in General Electric by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,699,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,197,000 after buying an additional 1,730,903 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,565,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

