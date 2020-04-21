Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

