Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. AT&T makes up 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.