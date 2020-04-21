Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.