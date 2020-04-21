Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 81,316 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Intel accounts for 4.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

