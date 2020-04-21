Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

