Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 517.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

