Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 833.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $437.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,415 shares of company stock worth $54,051,064 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.