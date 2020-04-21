Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,569 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.05.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

