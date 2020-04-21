Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

