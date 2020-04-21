Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

