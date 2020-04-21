Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27,926.1% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 367,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 366,670 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 169,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

