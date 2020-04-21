Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 83,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

