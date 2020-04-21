Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.47 and its 200-day moving average is $387.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

