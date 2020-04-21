Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

