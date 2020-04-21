Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 216.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

