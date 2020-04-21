Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,060.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 30,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $211,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 48,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 63,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.