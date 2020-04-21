Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gold Standard Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

