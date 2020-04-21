Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,266.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,557.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

