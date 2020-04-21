Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

