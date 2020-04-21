Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.