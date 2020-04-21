Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.70-6.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

