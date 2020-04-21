Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.